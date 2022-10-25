Comedian Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards

Whose Line Is It Anyway? favorite, Wayne Brady, will play host at this year’s American Music Awards.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”

The multi-hyphenate quick-on-his-feet television personality-comedian-actor-singer, Brady is currently hosting Let’s Make a Deal while also competing in Dancing with the Stars. His improv chops and charm in front of the camera are sure to make for a quick-witted, light-hearted, fun-filled ceremony.

American Music Awards executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins said of the host, “Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs. Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

Previous comedic hosts have graced the American Music Awards stage, including Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Norm McDonald. Brady follows last year’s over-the-top, always-a-good-time rapper extraordinaire, Cardi B.

The American Music Awards are democratic, unique in the way that nominees are at the mercy of fan votes. Artists become nominated for the awards based on fans’ interactions with the music. Over the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021 through Sept. 22, 2022, avenues like streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses are all taken into account.

The ceremony will air live on Nov. 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch Cardi B kicks off last year’s award show from the stage at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Let us know how you think Brady will follow it up this year.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions