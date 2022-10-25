Korn’s Fieldy Talks “Bad Habits,” Bud Light and Hiatus from Korn in New Video

Korn bassist, Fieldy, posted a new video to Instagram this week in which he talked about Bud Light beer, “bad habits” and his recent hiatus from the nu-metal band.

Rumors had swirled that the bass player had started up with hard drugs, which caused him to leave the group. But Fieldy quelled those rumors. He did so with a joke, of sorts, opening the post shaking as if going through withdrawals.

“Yo man, it’s Fieldy from Korn,” he began. “It’s been rough out here.” Then he paused, stopped shaking, and said, “I’m just kidding.”

He added in the video, saying, “When I made the statement about my ‘bad habits,’ they weren’t drugs. It’s just, at the end of the day—I don’t condone this—but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light, or as many as I want, to tell you the truth. I’m a grown man. But I know that I have to get up at five in the morning, because I’m responsible, and I got a job to do. And I got people that love me and people that depend on me, so I’m gonna be there for them no matter what.”

He continued, “To clarify the habits, I’ve never tried cocaine, I’ve never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man. It’s clear.”

Fieldy took a moment to also stomp any rumors that he has beef with his Korn brethren, saying, “I love the guys in Korn. I’ve known them since seventh grade. We have no beef. I’ve got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They’re ripping right now. They just got off tour.”

He added, “They’re killing it. I’m always gonna be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.”

Fieldy continued, “Things are great, I’m having a blast. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Recently, Korn has been touring with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz for the past few years. But Fieldy’s bass playing is on the band’s latest album, Requiem, which dropped last year.

Fieldy has said he has been putting out new music with his band Stillwell, like the songs “Can’t Stop Now” and “Rock the House,” both of which you can check out below, along with his IG video.

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns