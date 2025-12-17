Comedy Meets Country as a Surprise Host Joins Hardy to Host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Ready to celebrate the end of 2025 and the start of 2026, country singer Hardy will head to the heart of country music for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Turning the city into a full-blown celebration, the special will air live on both CBS and Paramount+. But with the event called Nashville’s Big Bash, producers knew they needed more than one host. And wanting to add a little comedy to the night, it appears that Bert Kreischer will take the stage, hosting with Hardy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Already promoting a massive lineup of singers like Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lainey Wilson, Hardy will also perform at the Bicentennial Park in Nashville. But adding host to his resume, the singer couldn’t think of a better person to spend it with than Kreischer. “Celebrating New Year’s in Music City is always a blast. It’s great to be back playing Nashville’s Big Bash and I’m stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know.”

As for Kreischer, he was still processing how producers allowed him to be a host. “You hear people say I’m honored and privileged to be working with a certain group of people but in this case, I am blown away that I’m allowed to work with these people. This lineup is insane.”

[RELATED: HARDY Inks New Publishing Deal With Spirit Music: “They Believe in the Songs I Write”]

Bert Kreischer Willing To Pay CBS To Take Part In ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

Although listing a few names above, Nashville’s Big Bash will also include performances by Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Marcus King, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gretchen Wilson, and Keith Urban.

Kreischer won’t be the only comedian taking part in Nashville’s Big Bash, as Dusty Slay is scheduled to make a special appearance.

Ready to ring in the new year with some country music, Kreischer joked, “To be working with my buddy HARDY… it feels like I should be paying CBS to do this. I can’t wait. I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to drink earlier.”

The countdown begins with Nashville’s Big Bash, airing live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT and carrying viewers into the new year.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)