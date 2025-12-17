On This Day in 1971, This Rock ‘n’ Roller Released the Final Album Before His Complete Transformation

It’s always a trip when musicians undergo major transformations, and no, we’re not talking about plastic surgery, weight loss, or anything bodily. Instead, we’re talking about musical and identity transformations, such as ones done by Eminem, Prince, Kiss, and, of course, the most famous of all, David Bowie. Before Bowie rocked the world with his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, he released his fourth studio album, Hunky Dory, on this day, December 17, 1971.

Videos by American Songwriter

In Bowie’s catalog, Hunky Dory just might be his most overlooked album. However, that isn’t saying much, as all of Bowie’s albums get a significant amount of attention. Nevertheless, this album, in a sense, was the end of David Bowie’s “amateur” career, as it was not only a follow-up to his hit album, Space Oddity, but also a sort of death of self.

Following its release on this day in 1971, Hunky Dory went on to peak at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 3 on the United Kingdom charts. Some iconic singles residing on the album include “Changes”, “Life On Mars?”, “Fill Your Heart”, and “Andy Warhol”. The album was a success, but it wasn’t this album that made Bowie an international success. Instead, that was his subsequent album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars.

David Bowie Became an International Superstar Once He Stopped Being Bowie

David Bowie’s divergence from his former musical self was a terrific career move, and one that caught the eyes and ears of people across the world. Released in June of 1972, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars became an international success, and it’s primarily thanks to one song—”Starman”.

In the United States, the album performed well, but not superbly, as it only peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard 200. However, in the UK, it reached the No. 5 spot. Regardless, what truly made this album an enormous success was “Starman”, as the single was Bowie’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, in his home country, the single climbed to the No. 10 spot on the UK singles chart.

This iconic album wasn’t released on this day, but as we’ve clearly noted, Hunky Dory was; thus, this day, to an extent, marks the end of the early 20s David Bowie, and the beginning of the alter-ego that found him international fame.

Photo by Ellen Graham/Getty Images