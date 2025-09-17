HARDY Inks New Publishing Deal With Spirit Music: “They Believe in the Songs I Write”

While traveling to Nashville to visit family, HARDY found himself drawn to the city at the center of country music. Falling in love with the city, the singer eventually explored a career as a songwriter. Throughout that time, he wrote songs for Chris Lane, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and even Morgan Wallen. The two teamed up for his song “Up Down.” But starting his own career on stage, it appears that Spirit Music saw potential in HARDY as the music group recently acquired a selection of his music catalog.

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing his latest album just last year with Quit!!!, HARDY is just a few days away from his fourth studio album. Set to hit shelves on September 26th, the singer will entertain fans with Country! Country!. And if releasing a new album wasn’t exciting enough, inking a new deal with Spirit Music was.

Thrilled about the future, HARDY discussed the new deal, insisting, “I’m pumped to be joining the Spirit Music family. They believe in the songs I write and that means a lot to me. I’m excited to see what we can build together.”

[RELATED: HARDY Just Announced the Title, Release Date of His Next Album]

HARDY Releasing New Music And Headlining Legendary Venue

HARDY wasn’t the only one pumped about working together. The Chief Creative Officer at Spirit Music Group, Frank Rogers, explained, “HARDY is a multi-genre force of nature as an artist, a world-class songwriter and a great human being. Spirit could not be more excited to welcome HARDY to the family and we are excited about helping him build on his already legendary career.”

Looking past the accolades of HARDY, Derek Wells, the Vice President, added, “Great music with great people is the business we want to be in here, and HARDY hits that nail on the head. He is truly a ‘1 of 1’ talent and human that elevates every room he’s in.”

With HARDY currently on his Jim Bob World Tour, the singer has scheduled numerous performances to end 2025. But among the concerts was an important milestone for the singer as he will headline at Madison Square Garden the same week Country! Country! releases.

Between a new album, a major tour, and now his publishing deal with Spirit Music, HARDY is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to shape the future of country music.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)