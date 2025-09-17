Country Archives, 1977: Reba McEntire Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut With a Roger Miller-Penned Classic

Today, Reba McEntire is a legend. She’s a country superstar with 24 No. 1 singles, 13 No. 1 albums, and a trophy case full of awards under her belt. She’s also a business owner, actress, and TV personality. Over the last three decades, the rancher’s daughter from a small town in Oklahoma has proven time and again that there’s nothing she can’t do. That wasn’t the case in September 1977, though.

When 22-year-old McEntire made her Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17, 1977, she was less than a month removed from the release of her self-titled debut album. That album failed to chart, and she hadn’t broken the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs chart at that time. However, the people at WSM and the Opry saw something special in her and scheduled her for a two-song debut. When she took the stage, though, she only had time to perform one. You can hear it below.

Originally, McEntire was slated to perform the Roger Miller-penned classic “Invitation to the Blues” and her cover of “Sweet Dreams,” made popular by Patsy Cline. However, she only had time to sing “Invitation to the Blues” because a legend walked in the door and took part of her stage time. This happened after a security guard almost didn’t let the McEntire family into the parking lot.

Reba McEntire Recalls Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Reba McEntire recalled her Grand Ole Opry debut during a 2022 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Her parents and sister, Alice, drove more than 600 miles to see her make her debut. They were longtime fans of the Grand Ole Opry. As a result, it was a special night for everyone. However, it almost didn’t happen. When the McEntire family pulled up to the artist parking lot at the Opry House, a guard sent them away.

“When we pulled up to the back entrance of the Grand Ole Opry, Daddy rolled down his window. The gentleman stepped up with his clipboard, and Daddy said, ‘Reba McEntire performing on the show tonight,’” she recalled. However, the guard looked over the list of names on his clipboard and said, “Not tonight.”

Her dad asked the guard what they should do. He suggested they go home. However, McEntire had a better plan. She suggested they drive to a payphone so she could call her agent, who straightened things out. However, that wasn’t the last of the chaos the evening had to offer.

“I got inside, got my little outfit on, and they came up to me and said, ‘Reba, we’re gonna have to take one of your songs tonight.’ I said, ‘I only get to do one?’ They said yeah,” she recalled. Then, she asked why. “Well, Dolly Parton just pulled in the parking lot, and we’re gonna give her one of your songs,” they informed her.

“Shoot! She can have both of ‘em!” Reba McEntire replied, excited to be in the same building as Parton.

McEntire became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 17, 1986.

Featured Image by Gene Arias/NBC via Getty Images