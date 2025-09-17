David Gilmour Talks Performing With Daughter, Paying Tribute to Late Pink Floyd Bandmate in Video Promoting New Concert Film

David Gilmour’s new concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, gets its theatrical release today (September 17), in select cinemas and IMAX theaters in more than 60 countries around the world.

The movie features Gilmour playing a 22-song set that included almost every song from his 2024 album, Luck and Strange, as well as some Pink Floyd classics and deep cuts, and a few other solo tunes. Gilmour’s backing group included his daughter Romany, who sang and played harp on the Luck and Strange track “Between Two Points.” The film was directed by David’s longtime collaborator Gavin Elder.

To promote the movie, Gilmour has posted a 10-minute video on his social media pages featuring him being interviewed by Elder about the film. Early in the clip, David explained why it was special performing in the historic location.

“Well, it’s Italy. It’s Rome. It’s beautiful venues,” the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted. “You know, these places have an atmosphere to them which can’t help but be contagious. And the Circus Maximus, like the amphitheater in Pompei, are just magical places. You feel the feet of people walking there over millennia. [It] has a spiritual air to it.”

He also talked about the set he played.

“It’s exciting playing the new material,” David maintained. “I’m a fan of the new. There’s a nostalgic joy in playing all the old songs as well.”

As for capturing the performance, Gilmour said, “Well, it’s a big project. You know, we had 25 cameras. … We have shots over the beautiful eternal city of Rome. And we have my wonderful band playing well over two hours long. Such a beautiful venue. It’s magical.”

About Performing with His Daughter

Gilmour also discussed daughter Romany’s participation in the concert. Romany sang backing vocals on most tracks on Luck and Strange, and lead on a cover of “Between Two Points,” a 1999 song by the British dream-pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers. She also played harp on that tune and an instrumental called “Vita Brevis.” Romany wound up becoming part of her dad’s touring band throughout his 2024 Luck and Strange trek.

In the video interview, David noted about singing with Romany, “It’s always been a popular thought that family voices blend together in a special way. I do think that Romany’s voice blends with mine particularly well. And on stage, singing with me on [the Luck and Strange song] ‘[The] Piper’s Call,’ it’s just so fabulous.”

He then talked about how Romany wound up doing the lead vocal on “Between Two Points” and subsequently ending up on the Luck and Strange tour.

He explained that the song was one that he and his wife and longtime lyricist Polly Samson loved, which is why he decided to cover it.

David noted that when it came time to record the song, he felt that “[i]ts emotional content wasn’t sort of consistent with my character, I think, is how I’d put it.” He then recalled, “Polly said, ‘Why don’t we get Romany to give it a go?’”

Gilmour then explained that Romany “was going to be a guest doing just that song on a few shows, probably just in London, ’cause she had college to go to.” David pointed out that, instead, “all plans got changed, and she became one of the team, and brought all of her youthful energy and joy.”

A video of Romany’s performance of “Between Two Points” from the film has now debuted on his YouTube channel.

Paying Homage to a Former Pink Floyd Bandmate

The interview video also features Gilmour reflecting on performing his 2015 song “A Boat Lies Waiting” at the Rome concert. The tune features lyrics written by Samson about David’s close friend, founding Pink Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright, who died of cancer in 2008 at age 65.

“You can’t sing a song like that without the subject matter, which is in that case Rick, being very present in your thoughts as you’re singing it,” Gilmour shared. “Genius lyrics by Polly. That helps give it the emotional power that it transmits.”

More About the Concert Film and Gilmour’s Companion Live Album

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, got its world premiere on September 10 at the BFI IMAX theater in London. Gilmour also took part in a Q&A during the screening event.

Fans can purchase tickets for and find out more details about the movie at DavidGilmour.film.

After a limited theatrical run, the film will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video on October 17.

That same day, a live album titled The Luck and Strange Concerts featuring 23 songs culled from various shows on Gilmour’s 2024 tour will be released on multiple formats and in various configurations.

The Blu-ray edition will feature two discs, with the full movie appearing on the first disc. The second Blu-ray will contain multiple high-res audio mixes of The Luck and Strange Concerts album, plus bonus video content.

The video extras include tour-rehearsal performances; documentaries about the making of Luck and Strange and his concerts in Rome, London, and the U.S.; and official music videos.

The DVD set will feature three discs that include the Live at the Circus Maximus film and the same bonus video content that the Blu-ray edition has.

The Luck and Strange Concerts will be available as a two-CD set, a four-LP vinyl collection, and digitally.

About The Luck and Strange Concerts Super Deluxe Box Set

A super deluxe box set also will be released on October 17. It will feature all physical formats of Live at the Circus Maximus and The Luck and Strange Concerts (CD, LP, DVD, and Blu-ray). The expansive collection also will come with a 120-page hardback book featuring photos taken by Samson during the tour.

In addition, the box set will be packaged with various memorabilia items, including two postcards, a sheet of black cat stickers, a sheet of stickers featuring the Luck and Strange cover figure, a poster, and more.

The various Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome and The Luck and Strange Concerts releases can be pre-ordered now.

(Photo by Polly Samson)