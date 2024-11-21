Country Fans Sound Off: Morgan Wallen Finally Wins Big at the CMA Awards—but Not Without a Viral Mishap

With the 2024 CMA Awards honoring stars like Lainey Wilson, George Strait, Toby Keith, and Chris Stapleton, the night ended with Jeff Bridges taking the stage to announce the Entertainer of the Year Award. The category featured names like Luke Combs, Wilson, Stapleton, Jelly Roll, and Morgan Wallen. Although each singer deserved the award given their influence over country music, there could only be one. And when opening the envelope, Wallen was named the Entertainer of the Year. But while accepting the award on his behalf, it appeared that Bridges had no idea who Wallen was—or at least how to pronounce his name.

Saving the best for last, Bridges walked on stage to announce the Entertainer of the Year award. Embracing country music, the actor even flashed his belt buckle. But when it came time to name the winner, Bridges didn’t know how to pronounce the singer’s last name. With all eyes on him, the actor did the best he could.

Online, fans shared the hilarious moment with some writing, “If Jeff Bridges can’t even pronounce Morgan Wallen correctly, he’s got no business presenting an award.” Another person seemed to like the new name given to Wallen, “I’m gonna call him this for the next week. Thanks.”

If Jeff Bridges can’t even pronounce Morgan Wallen correctly, he’s got no business presenting an award #CMAawards — MyPresidentIsBack (@dawg_champ) November 21, 2024

Fans Discuss Morgan Wallen Winning Entertainer Of The Year

As for other fans, they focused on the CMA Awards finally naming Wallen as the Entertainer of the Year. Once shared online, the post quickly gained over 318,000 views. Looking at the comments, fans wrote, “They finally stopped blackballing him.” Another person added, “Holy F**K. An actual deserved winner.” And one comment insisted, “Only took you guys how long to finally give him the award? Too bad Morgan wasn’t there to accept it.”

Drumroll please 🥁 The #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year is … @MorganWallen! Join us in congratulating Morgan on this very special honor! pic.twitter.com/p7Gw3GXtiy — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 21, 2024

Besides the mishap, fans wondered why Wallen wasn’t in attendance during the CMA Awards. Finishing up his One Night at a Time tour in October, the singer headed into the CMA Awards with the most nominations. While the Bridgestone Arena welcomed countless stars to the historic night, Wallen’s absence led to a great deal of speculation. But as Bridges said, “Let’s hear it for Morgan!”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)