Morgan Wallen Passes up Garth Brooks, Luke Combs With Latest Record

Morgan Wallen just can’t stop breaking records. He recently scored his first-ever No. 1 debut as a lead act with his latest single, “Love Somebody.” Additionally, his highly acclaimed One Night at a Time show has broken all-time attendance records, with the seven-time CMA nominee performing for more than 3 million fans across 87 sold-out shows. With “Lies, Lies, Lies,” off Wallen’s upcoming fourth studio album, reaching the top of the charts, the East Tennessee native has once again made history.

Morgan Wallen Notches Fifth No. 1 Song of the Year

Back in July, Morgan Wallen dropped “Lies Lies Lies” to much fanfare after several months of teasing the track. Now, the yearning ballad has ascended to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the week of Nov. 23, 2024.

This marks the country singer’s fifth chart-topper of 2024. He becomes the first country artist to achieve this milestone since the list’s January 1990 launch.

All four of Wallen’s other No. 1 singles from 2024 have been collaborations: “Cowgirls,” featuring Ernest; Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help;” the Eric Church duet “Man Made a Bar,” and Thomas Rhett’s “Mamaw’s House,” featuring Wallen.

Previously, Wallen, Luke Combs and Garth Brooks were in a three-way tie with four new Country Airplay chart-toppers apiece. In breaking his own record from 2023, the “You Proof” hitmaker has bested two country music legends.

And That’s Not All

In June 2018, Morgan Wallen scored his first-ever No. 1 hit with “Up Down,” a Florida Georgia Line collaboration off his debut album If I Know Me. That success continued with 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Featuring fan favorites like “7 Summers” and “Wasted On You,” Dangerous made history as the only country album in the list’s 64-year existence to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200. And the record clearly is still climbing the charts more than three years later. Dangerous has just hit its 200th week on the Billboard 200.

Wallen’s sophomore effort is his second to reach that milestone. His debut, If I Know Me, is currently up to 317 weeks on the chart.

Featured image by Larry Marano/Shutterstock