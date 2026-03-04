We Finally Know When Carly Pearce and Riley Green New Sultry Duet Will Drop—and We Can’t Wait

Carly Pearce and Riley Green have finally confirmed details about their upcoming collaboration. Days after they sent the internet abuzz with a steamy music video teaser, Pearce and Green revealed that their new song, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” will be out March 13.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the Instagram post, the country superstars are standing close to each other and appear seconds away from a kiss.

The exciting news came after some major build up. Last month, Pearce wiped her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed in a negligee. A follow up post showed Pearce in the same outfit as a then-unidentified man sensually rubbed her arm and leg.

Post number three was the first to reveal Green himself. In the clip, which appears to be from a music video, Green tucks a piece of hair behind Pearce’s ear as a snippet of the song plays in the background.

“Baby isn’t doing this the definition of insane,” the caption read.

Carly Pearce’s New Music

Pearce has lots of new music in the works in addition to her collaboration with Green. During a recent appearance on American Songwriter’s Off the Record podcast, Pearce told editor-in-chief Lisa Konicki that she’s recorded close to 20 songs for her next album.

As for what fans can expect from the LP, Pearce shared that, lyrically, listeners will “learn more of where I come from.” Sonically, she teased, they’ll “see maybe a less polished version of me.”

“There’s a lot of subject matters that I haven’t touched on. But there’s a lot of fun on it. There’s a lot of grit and flirtation and confidence. There’s a lot,” she said. “So I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, God. Is this just going to be another one of Carly’s doomsday situations?’ No. But that’s a part of it.”

“At the end of the day, I will always be somebody who writes real stuff, and some of my favorite songs are some of the saddest songs in the world,” Pearce added. “But there’s a lot here that I’m excited to slowly give to people.”

Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images