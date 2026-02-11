Country Music Legend Recalls Being Shot Four Times and the Anger That Nearly Consumed Him

Before recording hits like “Sticks and Stones” and “My Second Home”, Tracy Lawrence was nothing more than an aspiring artist with a dream. Following in the footsteps of countless singers before him, Lawrence finally received his chance. But while recording his debut studio album, the country singer found himself fighting for his life after being shot by a group of muggers. Although taking place back in 1991, Lawrence recently discussed the impact the incident had on his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

In May 1991, Lawrence was hard at work on his debut studio album. Soaking in the moment he worked years to achieve, he was walking his girlfriend back to their hotel in Nashville when a group of assailants attacked them. During the robbery, the singer suffered four gunshots.

Although recovering from his injuries, Lawrence recalled the anger that boiled inside him after the shooting. “I was angry back then. I felt like… they were trying to take my opportunity away from me, and I didn’t get the mental help that I needed. I’m much more aware of the consequences, whether it’s, you know, if you go through a physical altercation or family trauma or whatever those things are.”

[RELATED: 3 Tracy Lawrence Songs That Remind Us of His Talent as a Songwriter]

How Tracy Lawrence Used His Trauma To Help Educate Others

Having little knowledge of the importance of mental health at the time, Lawrence decided to push through the trauma of being shot. “I’m a big believer in taking care of your mental health these days, and I didn’t do that at the time. That was a very traumatic experience for me.” He continued, “I just suppressed it and shoved it down, and it caused me a lot of problems in my personal relationships, problems in my career.”

Eventually seeking help, Lawrence was able to battle through his trauma to find peace once again. And having dealt with the pain, anger, and resentment, he used the moment to help guide others. “One of the most important things you can do when you go through something like that is to talk to somebody about it. Don’t suppress it. Purge that thing out and get it out and deal with it and confront it, because if you don’t, eventually it’s going to come out in a way that you can’t control.”

Today, Lawrence hopes his story reminds others that healing is just as important as surviving. By facing the pain he once buried, he found a new purpose beyond the music.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)