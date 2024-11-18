Jamey Johnson, Meghan Patrick, and More Slated to Join Tracy Lawrence for Annual Mission: Possible Benefit Concert

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and people across the country are gearing up for their annual celebration. At the same thing, Tracy Lawrence is preparing to observe his annual holiday tradition of raising money and feeding the needy. This year he will hold his 19th annual Mission: Possible benefit concert and turkey fry.

This year’s Mission: Possible benefit concert will take place at Luke Combs’ new Nashville bar, Category 10 on November 26. Jamey Johnson, Meghan Patrick, and Halfway to Hazard will perform alongside Lawrence to raise money for charity. However, that’s only half of the event. The annual turkey fry will take place at the Nashville fairgrounds before the concert.

Last year, Lawrence’s annual turkey fry event cooked a record-breaking 1,400 turkeys. This year, the country star is looking to surpass that. He aims to fry 1,500 turkeys before the end of the event. Over the last 19 years, Lawrence has fried more than 10,000 turkeys and provided more than 86,000 meals to the unhoused population of Middle Tennessee. Additionally, Mission: Possible has donated more than $1 million to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised more than $2.5 million to further its goals, advocate for those in need, and expand its ability to support more causes.

Last year’s benefit concert which also featured Halfway to Hazard raised $250,000.

Tracy Lawrence on Supporting the Nashville Rescue Mission

In 2021, Tracy Lawrence sat down with Everything Nash to talk about the 16th annual Mission: Possible turkey fry and benefit concert. During the interview, he revealed why giving to the Nashville Rescue Mission is important to him.

“Years ago, when we started this thing it was just done just as a grassroots awareness campaign. I had no intention of this thing growing to what it has. That was not my vision,” he recalled. “I just saw people in need standing on the street corners and I saw the distaste that people had for it. And, I thought, ‘You know, there might be a way we can help change the public perception a little bit and make people realize there are a lot of different reasons that people fall on homelessness,’” Lawrence explained.

“It gets demonized and people look at it with distaste in their mouth a lot of times,” he added. “There are some people who just need a helping hand to get back up. My philosophy has always been if you can save that one then it’s worth it all.”

