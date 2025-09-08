Country Singer and Wife Grieve the Passing of Their Newborn Daughter

Back in May, Drake White and his wife, Alex, shared the exciting news that they were expecting a baby in November. Having difficulties when it came to conceiving, the couple decided to turn to IVF for support. Thankfully, their dedication paid off when Alex announced her pregnancy. Although looking forward to welcoming the baby, both White and Alex went through a difficult time when their daughter, Della Elizabeth White, was born at just 29 weeks. Never leaving her side, the couple sadly announced that Della had passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday, the couple posted the heartbreaking news on Instagram. Taking time to process the passing of Della, White waited to share the news with fans. In the caption, Alex wrote, “On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus. We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her. The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time. He has held us up and sustained us through it all.”

[RELATED: Drake White: 50 Years Too Late and Right On Time ]

Fans Rally Around Alex And Drake White After Heartbreaking News

Leaning on their faith throughout the last few weeks, Alex rejoiced in the fact that Della was in the arms of Jesus. “We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide. May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday”.

Posting a picture, the couple opted to share the Bible verse Psalm 34:18, which reads, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Fans quickly rallied around the couple as they processed the trauma of losing a child. “I am so sorry. I love you and I’m praying for you all. No one should ever go through this kind of pain. I know your sweet girl will always be in your heart and watching over you.” One fan added, “I can’t even imagine. Blessing brother. I know you will find your way but I’m so incredibly sorry to hear this. Love you guys.”

Outside of welcoming Della through IVF, the couple also turned to the treatment to have their son, William Hawk. Their son even helped them announce the addition to their family back in May. Even in the face of heartbreak, Drake and Alex remain grateful for the love that surrounds them and the strength to keep moving forward.

(Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage)