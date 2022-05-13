Country Star Morgan Wallen Releases New Single “You Proof” for 29th Birthday

Country singer Morgan Wallen has released a new song today to celebrate his 29th birthday.

The new single comes as one in a string of new releases from Wallen, who turned 29 today (May 13). Wallen also released singles “Don’t Think Jesus” on Good Friday (April 18) and “Thought You Should Know,” which was a tribute to his mother, on Mother’s Day weekend (May 8).

The new single, which you can hear below, is an acoustic guitar-driven tune in which Wallen talks about whiskey and wanting to forget the memory of a particular person. The song is a country hit that borrows percussion production from other genres like hip-hop or even rap. It’s a blend of sounds.

The new single release comes on the heels of the news that Wallen is set to perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15).

Wallen is set to be one of the performers, along with rapper Travis Scott, thanks, in part, to the show’s producer, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has stated that one of his missions with helping to put on the show is that he wants to “un-cancel” both Wallen and Scott.

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness,” Combs told Billboard. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life. So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled.

“…Cancelling is a trend that needs to stop.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Photo by John Shearer