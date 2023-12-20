Morgan Wallen and Drake Grab a Fancy Dinner That Ends in Disaster in New “You Broke My Heart” Music Video

Morgan Wallen and Drake shared a fancy meal together in the new music video for Drake’s song “You Broke My Heart,” which was featured on his recent album For All the Dogs. The country star and the rapper are seen sitting at a table with the remnants of dinner around them, having a couple of drinks and discussing a girl.

Drake pushes Wallen to just say what he wants to say, and Wallen replies, “I didn’t like her.” Drake responds, “Yeah I know,” to which Wallen says, “I think she might’ve been the wrong girl anyway.” They sing-song to each other, “I’m kind of glad she’s gone,” clinking their glasses in a toast. They discuss finding “what else is out there,” and the song starts as they leave the table, exiting the restaurant and heading to their car.

Drake and Morgan Wallen Go Up in Flames in New Music Video

As Wallen and Drake drive away, the camera pans to reveal Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris, allegedly playing Wallen’s and Drake’s exes, holding a detonator with a big red button. When they press the button, the car explodes in a fire bomb. The two women then continue the song, lip-syncing and dancing as the car burns behind them in the street, seemingly turning the lyrics around from Drake lamenting on his broken heart to the two of them expressing how they were betrayed.

The song comes off of the album For All the Dogs, which came out in October 2023. It followed his other recent release, Her Loss, the collaborative album with 21 Savage that is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Drake was recently on the road with 21 Savage for their It’s All a Blur—Big As a What? Tour, which tapped Sexyy Red as an opener on select dates.

Drake to Take a Break from Music?

Drake recently shared that he might be taking a break from music to focus on his health. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said on-air on his Sirius XM radio show. “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”

