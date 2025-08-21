On This Day in 1965, The Rolling Stones Topped the US Charts for the First Time With an Album That Contained One of Their Biggest Hits

On this day (August 21) in 1965, The Rolling Stones topped the Billboard 200 for the first time with Out of Our Heads. The LP stayed at the top of the chart for three consecutive weeks and helped cement their status as a successful act in the United States.

In the mid-1960s, British bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones released different albums in their home country and the United States. As a result, Out of Our Heads was the band’s third album in the United Kingdom and their third in the United States. Interestingly, American fans got the album more than a month before British listeners. London Records released the US version on July 30, 1965. Decca Records released the UK version on September 24.

American fans didn’t just get an earlier release date. They also got a version of Out of Our Heads that contained the band’s first No. 1 single: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The Rolling Stones wouldn’t release the song in their home country until August 20, 1965.

Fans of The Rolling Stones in the US and UK Got Very Different Albums

Out of Our Heads didn’t just get different release dates in the United Kingdom and the United States. The US and UK editions of the LP also had very different tracklists. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was far from the only difference between the two pressings.

Both editions of Out of Our Heads featured 12 tracks. However, the two albums shared only five tracks. Both contained “Mercy, Mercy,” “Hitch Hike,” “That’s How Strong My Love Is,” “Good Times,” and “Cry to Me.” At the same time, both albums contained a combination of covers and original songs. Fans in the United States got four originals. Fans in the Stones’ home country only got three. Interestingly, none of the songs that appeared on both editions of the album were originals.

The UK pressing included “Gotta Get Away,” “Heart of Stone,” and “I’m Free.”

The US edition contained “The Last Time,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction),” “The Spider and the Fly,” and “One More Try.”

