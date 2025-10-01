Country Star Stays Cool After Being Smacked With Drink On Stage

While performers want fans to have a good time at their concerts, many have asked the crowds to refrain from throwing items on stage. Although not a new trend, some fans have taken it a little too far when throwing some rather interesting items on the stage, like the ashes of their loved ones. Recently, Luke Bryan watched some sort of object hit him at the North Dakota State Fair. And now, Treaty Oak Revival’s Sam Canty can add his name to the list after a fan smacked him with a drink.

With Canty pumping up the crowd when performing in South Carolina, the singer was unable to move out of the way fast enough when a drink flew right at him. And although the drink came from the crowd, the person behind the throw didn’t miss when he smacked Canty right in the face. It even knocked his mic on the ground.

Taking a moment to retrieve his mic, Canty seemed unfazed by the incident as he casually went back to performing. Even fans online appeared shocked by how he handled the situation, writing, “Why are people doing this? Every clip of a concert I’ve seen lately, the performer is getting hit with a can of beer.” One fan added, “I respect that man’s patience. I couldn’t let that one slide.”

Sam Canty Not Afraid Of Rowdy Fans At Treaty Oak Revival Concert

Although Canty finished the show, Treaty Oak Revival shared a post on Twitter, showing how the drink split the singer’s right cheek open. The band wrote, “Still finished the show tho.”

Still finished the show tho👃🏻🩸 pic.twitter.com/5baPkDpbCX — Treaty Oak Revival (@TreatyOakMusic) September 29, 2025

As for Canty, he didn’t let the drink deter him or the crowd from having a good time. When performing at his next show in Richmond, Virginia, he addressed the incident. “I got hit in the f*cking face last night. So, keep [the drink throwing in a direction away from the stage], but let’s f*cking rage.”

With a Treaty Oak Revival concert known to be a little rowdy, Canty embraced the “rage” and turned the moment into proof that nothing could shake his dedication to putting on one stellar show.



