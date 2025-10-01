In 1956, George Jones Released the Highly Acclaimed and Historic Country Album That He Later Called “Terrible”

On rare occasions, a surplus of passion and feel can outweigh an ear-scratching lack of fidelity—such was the case for the album George Jones released in the fall of 1956. The country music icon later called the record “terrible.” While that is an adjective most critics would agree with, they might do so while counter-arguing with the album’s immense influence and longevity.

Indeed, Jones’ debut album, Grand Ole Opry’s New Star, isn’t the finest example of audio engineering you’ve ever heard. But this unassuming record would be the 14-song collection that propelled Jones to a new level of stardom. Just as the record’s title suggested, Jones was well on his way to becoming a massive country icon. Early hits like “Why Baby Why”, “What Am I Worth”, and “You Gotta Be My Baby” showcase the confluence of rockabilly and country that defined the 1950s.

The lo-fi album is a far cry from Jones’ future reputation as “The Rolls Royce of Country Music.” But his debut is undoubtedly a memorable one. (And one of his most valuable, with original vinyls selling for hundreds of dollars today).

The fact that we can come to enjoy records that sound terrible just because they feel good is a testament to the subjective nature of music. If the performance is there and the vibe is good, even something as major as shoddy audio quality can be overlooked. George Jones’ debut album, Grand Ole Opry’s New Star, is proof of that paradox. The country star’s debut was also the first that Starday Records ever released, and it sounded like it, too.

“The first days were rough,” Jones recalled in a 1996 interview with Fresh Air’s Terry Gross. “You know, the early days we recorded for Starday Records, and really, it was a terrible sound. We recorded in a small living room of a house on a highway near Beaumont. You could hear the trucks. We had to stop a lot of times because it wasn’t soundproof. It was just egg crates nailed on the wall. The big, old semi trucks would go by and make a lot of noise. And we’d have to start over again.”

Grand Ole Opry’s New Star leaves much to be desired in terms of fidelity. Nevertheless, it marks an important moment in country music history. From that moment, Jones would continue to climb the ranks until he became a part of an elite class of genre royalty, alongside the likes of Hank Williams Sr., Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton.

