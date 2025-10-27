Country Star Steps in To Lend a Hand To Stranded Fans After Rained-Out Round Rock Performance

Prepared to take the stage at the Round Rock Amphitheater in Texas on Saturday, October 25th, Tucker Wetmore planned for an unforgettable night. But the night quickly turned into a rescue mission when Mother Nature decided to completely drench the area. What started out as a little rain quickly turned into a downpour, leaving many fans stranded. But even with the show canceled, Wetmore stood right alongside fans, helping them get home safely.

Videos by American Songwriter

When the rain first started to come down in Round Rock, Texas, organizers urged fans to seek shelter until future updates. “The Tucker Wetmore show is currently in a weather delay. Please feel free to go to your cars during this rain. We are watching the weather closely with Tucker’s team and will update everyone here when the delay is over.”

Only expecting the rain to last for a short time, it continued to come down. And as time passed, the crew realized no matter how much they wanted to perform – it wasn’t going to happen on Saturday night. “The Tucker Wetmore show tonight has been postponed due to weather. We will be emailing all ticket buyers with more information next week.”

With fans looking to leave the area, they found themselves in a sticky situation as their vehicles were sitting in mud. Even with most traveling in trucks, the mud completely swallowed their tires. Stranded and wet, fans needed a little help. And who better than Wetmore himself?

Tucker Wetmore Going International Thanks To The Brunette World Tour

In a video shared on Wetmore’s Instagram page, the singer and his crew were shown freeing the cars from the mud. Even as the rain continued, they worked to make sure each person made it to the road. Wetmore captioned the post, only writing, “Love y’all.”

Online, fans couldn’t thank Wetmore enough as comments read, “This is why I will always support him! He has such an amazing heart.” Another person added, “The most incredible people!! Tucker and every member of his amazing entourage are incredible super humans!”

As for the performance, Wetmore hoped to make it up to the fans. But for those who might not be able to make it, the country singer, who is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, will kick off his Brunette World Tour in February 2026 in Boston. The tour will go international with shows in Dublin, Brussels, London, and more.

But for now, Wetmore proved he’s more than a performer – he’s the kind of artist who shows up for his fans, no matter the weather.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)