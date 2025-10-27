3 Times the Underdog Topped the Charts in the 1990s

On several occasions throughout the 1990s, underdog artists topped the coveted Hot 100 chart, among other Billboard charts. Few in the United States knew about these powerhouse and legendary artists. And they swept through their contemporaries to make it to that top spot anyway. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

“Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinéad O’Connor

The late great Sinéad O’Connor is one of my favorite underdog musicians to take over the US charts (and, honestly, the global charts) in the 1990s. O’Connor didn’t have a single song chart in the United States before she dropped her cover of a Prince song, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, in 1990.

She had some success in her native Ireland and on a few international charts. However, nothing compares (ha!) to the absolutely firestorm that “Nothing Compares 2 U” stirred up on the charts. It was O’Connor’s first No. 1 hit across the board, topping charts in the US, UK, Ireland, and many countries across the globe. She really was the underdog of the year.

“Unbelievable” by EMF

Another band from across the pond, few in the United States even knew who EMF were before they topped the charts with “Unbelievable” in 1990. In fact, few knew who they were in their native UK. “Unbelievable” was the English alt-rock outfit’s debut single, and what a way to debut! The track topped the Hot 100 and did similarly well in the UK, Ireland, and elsewhere in Europe.

Sadly, while the underdog came out on top this time, EMF would go on to be considered one-hit wonders (or two-hit wonders, as “Lies” from 1991 hit No. 18 on the Hot 100), as they never saw quite as much charting success again outside of the UK.

“MMMBop” by Hanson

The 1990s were really the decade of the boy band, and more than a few underdog groups found massive success on the charts with their debut singles. I went with Hanson for this one, considering this group of chill bros had a lot of competition. And yet, they scored a No. 1 hit with their debut single on the Hot 100 chart.

“MMMBop” was a pretty hefty hit across the board. Outside of the Hot 100, it hit No. 1 on the Canadian, Australian, and several European charts in 1997. Hanson had all the great elements of a solid 90s boy band, without the pop overproduction, glitz, and showiness of their new millennium contemporaries.

