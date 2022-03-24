Courtney Barnett Announces New Boutique Festival, Here And There, Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Sleater Kinney, Wet Leg, and More

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced her new boutique music festival, Here And There, which will visit 15 North American cities and feature artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Sleater Kinney, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, and more.

The full list of artists on the festival’s rotating lineup includes: Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg

“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” says Barnett in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.

“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk Records,” she continues. “It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.

“It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”

Pre-sale for the festival begins Tuesday (March 29) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can check out more HERE and see the full lineup below.

In addition, Barnett is partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 per ticket to TAC and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.

TOUR DATES:

8/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – Mass Moca

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Sleater Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

8/23/2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

Courtney Barnett

Lido Pimienta

8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine

Photo Courtesy Grandstand hq