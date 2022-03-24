Courtney Barnett Announces New Boutique Festival, Here And There, Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Sleater Kinney, Wet Leg, and More

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced her new boutique music festival, Here And There, which will visit 15 North American cities and feature artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Sleater Kinney, Snail Mail, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, and more.
The full list of artists on the festival’s rotating lineup includes: Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Lido Pimienta, Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson, Sleater Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg
“When I was a kid I would make mix-tapes and dream up my own festivals, I’d even design the t-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations,” says Barnett in a press statement. “I’d listen to the mix-tape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. 10 years ago I wrote this lyric: I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called. Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival.
“This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk Records,” she continues. “It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about, and part of an always evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in.
“It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.”
Pre-sale for the festival begins Tuesday (March 29) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can check out more HERE and see the full lineup below.
In addition, Barnett is partnering with Plus1 to donate $1 per ticket to TAC and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country.
TOUR DATES:
8/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – Mass Moca
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
Sleater Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
8/23/2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
Courtney Barnett
Lido Pimienta
8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine
Photo Courtesy Grandstand hq