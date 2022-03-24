Newport Jazz Festival Announces Lineup

With the Newport Jazz Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on July 29 – 31, the stellar lineup has been announced.

The Festival’s Instagram account shared the news, writing, “THE 2022 NEWPORT JAZZ LINEUP IS HERE! We can’t wait to see you at Fort Adams this summer, July 29-31. Get your 3-Day tickets now!”

This year’s festival lineup includes Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, The Ron Carter Quartet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, Cory Wong, Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Jazzmeia Horn, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Jason Moran & The Bandwagon, Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic, Nicholas Payton Trio, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Makaya McCraven, Yussef Dayes, Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Mononeon, Shabaka Hutchings, Vijay Iyer Trio, The Baylor Project, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, Celisse, Emmet Cohen Trio, The Nth Power, Theon Cross, Thana Alexa: Ona, Lady Blackbird, Tuba Skinny, Samara Joy, Melanie Charles, Giveton Gelin, Holly Bowling, Laufey, and more artists to be announced.

In addition, Newport Jazz announced a very special tribute to Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festival Founder George Wein, featuring special guests that will be announced soon.

All tickets are available via DICE and can be purchased HERE. According to the release, single-day tickets and 2-day tickets go on sale at a later date.

TICKET PRICING:

Adult Tickets3-Day General Admission Pass: $225.57 (includes fees)

Student Tickets3-Day General Admission Pass (ages 10-25): $142.14 (includes fees)

Norah Jones Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images