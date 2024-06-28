Crazy Town’s Manager Reveals Shifty Shellshock’s Cause of Death: “We All Failed”

While merging his love for songwriting with his passion for rapping, Shifty Shellshock gained fame when he helped create the rap rock band Crazy Town. Bringing together both genres, the rapper gained praise for his song “Butterfly.” But his career took numerous tumbles over the years due to his addiction to drugs. Outside of the studio, Shellshock also appeared in films like Dead 7 in 2016. Many might remember his stints on both Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Sadly, on June 24, Shellshock passed away. Sharing an update with fans, Shellshock’s manager revealed the rapper’s cause of death.

Videos by American Songwriter

Passing away at 49 years old, Shellshock had a long career ahead of him when he passed. And according to Howie Hubberman, he failed when it came to the rapper. He told People, “Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

Revealing the cause of death, Hubberman announced, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed – unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

[RELATED: Crazy Town Frontman and “Butterfly” Hitmaker, Shifty Shellshock, Dead at 49]

Fans Remember Shifty Shellshock

Although announcing the cause of death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner remains silent on the matter as the toxicology report has yet to be complete.

Honoring the late rapper, Crazy Town posted a picture of him to their Instagram page. Thousands of fans poured into the comment section, remembering the artist with comments like, “I will always love you, even after your death! Thank you for letting me get to know you and for enriching my life with your music. Rest in peace Seth, I will never forget you.” Another person added, “ I’ll never forget you coming to get tattooed by me in 2019 brother, coming to see you in the derby show was an all time highlight of my life, you were a real one man thank you for leaving a lasting impression on my life big love always brother.”

(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio)