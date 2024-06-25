Crazy Town Frontman and “Butterfly” Hitmaker, Shifty Shellshock, Dead at 49

Shifty Shellshock, known as the frontman for the rap-rock band Crazy Town, has died age 49. He passed away in his home on June 24, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, though a cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born Seth Brooks Binzer, he met Brett Mazur in 1992 and the pair went on to perform under the original name the Brimstone Sluggers. By 1999, they had changed their name to Crazy Town, adding members Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr. (AKA JBJ), Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (AKA DJ AM), and Antonio Lorenzo Valli (AKA Trouble).

Crazy Town’s first album, The Gift of Game, was released in 1999. The band went on to support the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour after the release, and in 2000 dropped “Butterfly” as the third single from the album. “Butterfly” sampled the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ song “Pretty Little Dirty,” while also showcasing Shellshock’s unique, relaxed rapping style. “Butterfly” became the band’s biggest hit, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two non-consecutive weeks.

Unfortunately, Crazy Town broke up after their second album, Dark Horse, failed to create the same excitement as their first. From there, Shellshock pursued a solo career, releasing the song “Starry Eyed Surprise” in 2002 which hit No. 41 on the charts. His debut solo album, Happy Love Sick, found success overseas.

In 2007, Crazy Town reunited, releasing their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers, in 2015.

Shifty Shellshock Found Dead at 49, Had Always Been Open About His Struggles With Addiction

Shifty Shellshock struggled with addiction and alcohol abuse, but was often open about his issues. In 2000, Crazy Town was scheduled to play Ozzfest, but had to pull out after two weeks because Shellshock was arrested after throwing a chair through a window while he was drunk.

In 2007, he was one of nine celebrities featured on VH1’s reality series Celebrity Rehab. He revealed that he was motivated to maintain sobriety, but that cocaine would be the most difficult to abstain from. Shellshock graduated from the program, but his sobriety was short-lived. He reentered treatment on Celebrity Rehab 2 after scoring drugs on the program, where his sponsor and Dr. Drew begged him to start treatment again.

In 2008, he appeared on the follow-up Sober House 1, but eventually relapsed. Shellshock later pledged to stay sober after he was brought back to treatment, but appeared on Sober House 2 in 2009 following the accidental overdose and death of former bandmate Adam Goldstein, who had been sober for 11 years. Shellshock revealed his new clarity at the fact that drugs still ruled his life, and came to Dr. Drew for help.

Most recently, he was arrested in 2022 for a DUI. Shifty Shellshock was recently dating Punky Brewster actress Soleil Moon Frye, and has three children; he is survived by Halo, Gage, and Phoenix.

