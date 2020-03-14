Moving away from home for the first time can be somewhat nerve-wracking. For many, moving away means more independence and a chance to create a new life but there’s also a sense of uncertainty. This feeling especially comes to musicians and songwriters in Nashville, where there’s thousands striving for the same goal. Singer/songwriter Olivia Bandy now calls Nashville home after calling Cleveland, TN home for 18 years and although she’s living out her dream in Music City, there’s always a desire to return home.

She talks about this in “In This House,” a song off her 4-track EP ‘Here to Home.’

“I wrote this song a couple of months after moving away from the house I had lived for over 18 years of my life,” says Bandy. “If you would have told me that I would be homesick after moving to my dream city, I wouldn’t have believed you. I firmly believe you do not realize how good something is until you don’t have it anymore, and this was the case my first year away from Cleveland.”

The song itself can be relatable to just about anyone. Bandy’s ultimate goal was for the listener to be able to claim the lyrics as their own stories and she did just that.

“In This House” was recorded at Cinderella Sound Studio in Madison, TN where Bandy worked alongside some of Nashville’s most decorated musicians and producers.

“I had the pleasure of working among legendary guitarist and producer Wayne Moss (Roy Orbison, Dolly Parton, Porter Wagoner, Chet Atkins, Felton Jarvis), songwriter Dee Moeller (Wanda Jackson, Waylon Jennings), and world class musician Catherine Marx (Reba McEntire) for this song specifically.”

Bandy’s ultimate goal of this song is for people to think about the elements that make their house a home. This includes themes such as the safety and comfortability or something as simple as the “coupons that are always on the kitchen table” Bandy explains. It’s safe to say that Olivia Bandy will always have a knack for songwriting but she always has a desire to know what makes the music business tick. This is why she’s a Music Business student at Belmont University in Nashville learning the tricks of the trade. Although these rigorous classes take up a lot of her time, she will stay busy writing songs and playing select shows. To stay up to date on all things surrounding Bandy, follow her on Instagram @Olivia.Bandy.

Her 4-track EP ‘Here to Home’ is available everywhere March 27th.

You can listen to her first track on SoundCloud.