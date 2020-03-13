Concert venues around America, as well as all of Broadway and most TV shows with audiences, are postponing or cancelling events in coming weeks out of concern for safety, due to the risk of Coronavirus. Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Cher, Blake Shelton, Styx, Reba McEntire and many others have announced postponements.



Today the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame made it official that their annual induction ceremony, which was set to induct Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston, has been postponed.



Their announcement stated: “Thank you for your support of the Rock Hall, and our mission to engage, teach, and inspire through the power of rock & roll.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.

“Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for the Ceremony at Public Hall will be honored for the rescheduled date. Any Induction Fest Gold Passes or Watch Party tickets purchased through the Rock Hall will be refunded, and we will alert you via email of the opportunity to purchase those at a later date.

“This week Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued a Proclamation of Civil Emergency with the goal of minimizing the impact, severity and duration of COVID-19 as it spreads. “To me, the most important thing is minimizing the impact [of the coronavirus]” said the Mayor. County Executive Armond Budish also issued a State of Emergency declaration yesterday that helped inform our decision.

“Thank you again for your ongoing support of our mission. We look forward to welcoming you at the Museum and to honoring our 2020 Inductees with you later this year.” –The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

