Watch Randy Houser Bring Ryman Crowd to Its Feet With “Like a Cowboy” at Darius & Friends in Nashville

In the early 2000s, Randy Houser made the tough decision to move to Nashville and chase the dream of country music stardom. And in 2008, he released his debut album with Anything Goes. Officially launching his career, he spent the following years doing more than performing on stage. He also starred in films like The Hill and Killers of the Flower Moon. An entertainer at heart, Houser recently brought an entire crowd to their feet when he performed his smash hit “Like a Cowboy.”

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Looking out over the sold-out crowd, Houser joined the lineup of Darius & Friends in Nashville. A night full of special performances and guest appearances, the country singer did more than sing. Pouring his heart and soul into the lyrics, the crowd could sense and feel his passion. Presenting a truly raw performance, fans instantly knew they were witnessing a special moment in his ongoing career.

@up2datecountry.live Update: @Randy Houser performs “Like a Cowboy” during the Darius and Friends show, benefiting St. Jude, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN #randyhouser ♬ original sound – up2datecountry.live

Besides the reception he received at the Ryman, fans online labeled him as outstanding, amazing, top-notch, and powerful. Outside the famed auditorium, “Like a Cowboy” left an impact on country music. It peaked at No. 3 on the US Country Airplay chart and No. 9 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Collaborating with Brice Long on the lyrics, Houser celebrated the success of the song after it was nominated for Song of the Year at the CMA Awards.

[RELATED: Randy Houser and His 5-Year-Old Son Performing Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” Will Tug at Your Heartstrings]

The One Gig That Scared The “S***” Out Of Randy Houser

Aside from his life on stage, Houser once explained how nothing brought him more stress than standing alongside Hollywood’s top actor in Killers of the Flower Moon. Centering around the murders of several Osage Nation members during the 1920s, the film, directed by Martin Scorsese, included Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Having to act with DiCaprio, Houser admitted, “I’m scared sh*tless…I had been up all night studying…” But when the time came to act – apparently, the singer was a natural.

Recalling the moment afterward, Houser explained how he didn’t know if it was good or bad. “Leo looks across the table from me and goes, ‘What do you mean you wouldn’t know?’ I was like, ‘I wouldn’t know, I’ve never done this.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Well you’d never know.’”

While more than just a country singer, Houser wasn’t about to trade the genre that gave him a shot at stardom for Hollywood fame. But he still had the options, according to DiCaprio.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)