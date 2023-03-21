Daniel Caesar Reveals Cover Art, Track List for ‘Never Enough’

Daniel Caesar has not released an album since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Next month, though, that drought finally ends.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The Canadian-born singer has revealed the cover art and track list for his upcoming third album NEVER ENOUGH. In the caption of the Instagram announcement, Caesar jokingly pointed out how his album covers give off similar vibes.

“I’m sensing a theme throughout my album covers,” he wrote. “Never Enough coming April 7. Couldn’t wait to show you guys so here it is.” Check out the post below.

What Caesar refers to is the shadowy silhouette of himself that can be seen on every studio album he’s released thus far. For NEVER ENOUGH, the LP contains 15 songs, including promotional singles “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me?” back-to-back at four and five on the track listing.

Caesar released “Do You Like Me?” first in late January. The track marked his first solo single since “Love Again” with Brandy in July 2019, which both of them purposed for their respective solo albums around that time, CASE STUDY 01 (2019) and B7 (2020).

Then in early February, Caesar dropped the second pre-released single “Let Me Go,” revving fans’ engines for a race to the finish line, which in this case was an album release date. Caesar first announced the arrival date on February 28, leaving more than a month for him and his listeners to prep for the April 7 deadline.

Both of Caesar’s prior albums CASE STUDY 01 (2019) and Freudian (2017) did a tremendous job of displaying the soft singing voice and youthfully expressive songwriting of the now-27-year-old. Additionally, co-signs in the form of features from star R&B and pop contemporaries put the icing on the cake for him as a rising star.

Although the two past records saw assists from H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Brandy, Syd of The Internet, John Mayer, and Pharrell Williams, NEVER ENOUGH does not appear to have any guest appearances. Ready for the sole spotlight on him with this next album, Caesar is finally about to feed his hungry fans.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella