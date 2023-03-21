John Osborne, Lucie Silvas Welcome Twins

John Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas’ twins have arrived.

Less than 24 hours after Brothers Osborne announced they would not be able to perform at the Love Rising benefit concert on Monday (March 20), John announced via social media that the babies have been born. The guitarist shared a graphic revealing that Arthur arrived at 1:43 a.m. CT weighing three pounds and 13 ounces, followed by his sister Maybelle, who was born at 1:44 a.m. CT and is five pounds and one ounce.

“We did it y’all,” the new dad wrote. “@luciesilvas is a damn warrior princess.”

“Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle,” he continued in the caption. “It’s going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas – You’re a damn boss.”

Many of Osborne’s friends in the music industry sent their support in the comment section, with Maren Morris writing, “Congratulations, family of 4.”

“Oh my GOD I’m so excited for y’all,” adds hit songwriter Lori McKenna.

“Congratulations!!” Michelle Branch, Joy Oladokun, and Maggie Rose are among the other artists who shared congratulatory messages to the Brothers Osborne member.

Morris, Sheryl Crow, Hayley Williams, Hozier, Yola, Oladokun, and Fancy Hagood were among the many artists across genres who did take the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the Love Rising concert in benefit of Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

“To our dear friends that will be there tonight, on and off stage, show the world what our town is made of and let’s fight to keep Nashville full of the love, light, and inclusivity that it is known for,” John wrote in an Instagram post announcing that the duo had to drop out of the event due to his wife being in labor. “For that is the type of place we want to raise our children. Go get em.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT