Acclaimed New Jersey photographer Danny Clinch debuts ‘Locals and Icons,’ a new virtual live-stream series, tonight at 8 pm EST on his Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery YouTube page. Each weekly episode pairs a local New Jersey musician in conversation with Clinch discussing a photograph of a legendary artist he’s photographed in his 30-plus year career. Clinch tells the backstory behind the image and the local artist covers a song from the artist in the photo.

Rachel Ana Dobken with photographer Danny Clinch (Photo credit: Michael Kravetsky)

Tonight’s episode, filmed at Clinch’s Transparent Gallery in Asbury Park, features multi-instrumentalist songwriter Rachel Ana Dobken and Clinch discussing their love of Blind Melon, flanked by a photo of the band riding bicycles. Clinch recently produced the Blind Melon documentary All I Can Say, which featured home movies and tour footage taken by the band’s late singer Shannon Hoon.

Dobken is a soulful indie-rock performer who has performed in the Asbury Park area and received recognition from several media outlets for Top Song of the Year and ‘Artist To Watch.’ On her 2018 release When It Happens To You, Dobken plays drums, guitar, piano and handles production duties, accompanied by a full roster of musicians backing her.

Upcoming episodes will feature The Mercury Brothers, Dan Apy, Tara Dente and more. You can find more info at #TransparentTuesdays and on Clinch’s Photography and Transparent Gallery social media pages. You can watch the YouTube Premier tonight at 8pm EST at the link below: