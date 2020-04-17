Legendary Photographer Danny Clinch Hosts Charity Livestream For Covid Relief

World-renowned music photographer Danny Clinch, whose revealing photos of influential musicians have appeared in the pages of American Songwriter, will be hosting a charity livestream today, Friday April 17 at 3 pm from his Transparent Gallery in Asbury Park, NJ. Clinch will appear on his Instagram page and fans can purchase original signed prints. The Transparent Gallery will donate 50% of the proceeds to two local charities, the Asbury Park Dinner Table and Interfaith Neighbors, supporting those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clinch’s credits include album covers, videos and classic images from Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, John Mayer, Johnny Cash, Margo Price as well as countless independent artists. John Prine’s final release The Tree of Forgiveness features Clinch’s close-up portrait of the late singer.

Photographer Danny Clinch at his Transparent Gallery in Asbury Park, NJ (Photo courtesy of Transparent Gallery)

Clinch, a New Jersey native, promises a walk and talk around the gallery and will give away two prints to random viewers. “It’s a live hang out, discussion and print sale. I sure do miss the community there! Our plan is to discuss the gallery and what we have built there, share some stories and info on the images, answer some questions and offer archival prints for sale.”

A musician himself, Clinch can be found singing and playing harmonica with his band Tangier Blues Band around the NYC Tri-state area.

Clinch’s Transparent Gallery opened in 2016 during Asbury Park’s resurgence as a vibrant, musical town, recapturing and reinventing its glory days of the 1970’s when Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny elevated the town into a musical mecca. In 2018, the powerhouse duo The War and Treaty filmed an intimate video performance of “Little New Bern” for American Songwriter and Korg at Clinch’s Transparent Gallery during the band’s Healing Tide tour, which you can view here.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery