Danny Elfman to Release New Remix Album ‘Bigger. Messier.’

Danny Elfman, the man behind some of your most favorite songs, is releasing a new remix album Bigger. Messier., which is set to drop on August 12.

Elfman, who composed the theme songs for The Simpsons and Batman movies, released his album, Big Mess, in 2021 to great acclaim (including a major performance at Coachella about two months ago). Fans can pre-order the new version HERE.

And to celebrate the news of the new remix record, Elfman shared the newest single from the project, “Kick Me,” which is re-envisioned with punk legend, Iggy Pop.

Elfman’s new remix album will also feature Trent Reznor, Xiu Xiu, and more.

Offered Elfman about the new project, “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier. I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes.’ Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed. There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me,’ which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

A press statement read, “With the help of his collaborators Stu Brooks & Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, Elfman enlisted a variety of artists he admires to contribute to Bigger. Messier. Using his original songs as their canvases, each artist was given free rein to experiment in their own distinct voice, making for a wholly unique collection of songs that span decades and genres. The album was executive produced by Stu Brooks and Elfman’s longtime manager Laura Engel.”

BIGGER. MESSIER. TRACK-LISTING

We Belong (Squarepusher Remix) – 7:13 Happy (LITTLE SNAKE DYING IN THE CLUB EDITION) – 2:47 Happy (33EMYBW Remix) – 3:00 Sorry (Kid606 Remix) – 6:09 We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix) – 3:38 Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix) – 3:03 Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix) – 4:29 Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix) – 5:15 Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix) – 2:21 Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix) – 5:38 True (feat. Trent Reznor) – 5:18 In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld) – 4:41 In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) – 3:10 Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor) – 4:29 Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop) – 3:37 Kick Me (feat. Fever333) – 2:05 In Time (HEALTH Remix) – 4:58 Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor – Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix) – 3:33 Happy (Boy Harsher Remix) – 4:48 True (feat. Trent Reznor – Stu Brooks Remix) – 5:59 Happy (LITTLE SNAKE LUNAR CLIMAX EDITION) – 4:26 Serious Dub (Scientist Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) – 5:00 Happy (A. Fruit Remix) (Digital Bonus Track) – 3:17

Danny Elfman (Photo Silvia Grav)