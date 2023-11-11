Craig Morgan, The War and Treaty, Darius Rucker, and More Lend Their Voices to Musicians on Call’s Concert for Veterans

The nonprofit organization Musicians on Call teamed up with Wrangler to bring music to hospitalized veterans. Craig Morgan, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, and many more were part of this year’s Concert for Veterans.

In honor of Veterans Day, the concert event brings the healing power of music to caregivers, families, and patients in Veterans Affairs facilities across the nation. This isn’t a one-day event—Musicians on Call and their partners are working to bring music to the bedsides of veterans throughout the month of November, according to a press release.

Veterans in the Nashville VA Medical Center got a special treat. They enjoyed a live concert event featuring HunterGirl, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and Alex Hall. The artists performed songs and also shared stories from behind a replica of the iconic Grand Ole Opry microphone. Additionally, HuneterGirl took time to visit patients before the show.

Pete Griffin, President and CEO of Musicians on Call, spoke about the concert event. “Music holds a profound ability to soothe, heal, and inspire. Through Concert for Veterans, we are able to provide these uplifting benefits to hospitalized veterans as a small token of our deep gratitude for their service,” he said in a statement. “To have so many talented artists and committed partners like Wrangler and the American Hospital Association join us for this initiative each year shows how important these brave men and women are. We are proud to be able to serve them with the healing power of music.”

The lineup for this year’s Concert for Veterans is impressive. Each performer shared songs as well as words of gratitude for the veterans. However, the event means a little more to a couple of artists on the bill. Morgan and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty are both veterans. As a result, they’re able to give back to their brother and sisters in arms through this initiative.

Concert for Veterans Lineup

Darius Rucker

Craig Morgan

Brothers Osborne

The War and Treaty

Brittney Spencer

Riley Green

Charles Esten & the cast of Nashville

Margo Price

Tigirlily Gold

Scotty McCreery

Russell Dickerson

Chapel Hart

Lady A

Singa B

Stephanie Quayle

Larysa Jaye

Curt Chambers

Charlie Worsham

Laura Bruna

The concert event is exclusively for those in VA medical facilities. However, everyone else can get in on the music with Musicians on Call’s Stars and Stripes Playlist on Amazon Music, curated by Alex Hall.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images