Country singer/songwriter Darryl Worley is asking fans for thoughts and prayers after his daughter was injured in a car wreck. He took to social media late last night (November 17) to share the news and ask for moral support.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m coming to y’all with a very serious request,” Worley wrote in the post. “I’m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad car wreck and was being life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville,” he added.

[RELATED: Darryl Worley Shares Photo from the Scene of Wife’s Scary Crash, Provides Update]

Worley didn’t say what condition his daughter was in. However, he was able to share that the teenager suffered a broken leg along with some cuts and bruises during the accident. “Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly,” he wrote, addressing his fans and followers. “Also, pray for the lady in the other car,” he added. “I don’t have any details on the accident but I just ask you to pray! Thank you!” he concluded.

The post included a photo showing Worley and his daughter smiling together along with shots of both cars from the accident. It appears that both cars are totaled and the occupants are likely lucky to be alive.

This Is the Second Car Accident in Darryl Worley’s Family This Year

This isn’t the first time Darryl Worley has come home from a gig to find that one of his loved ones had been in a car accident. His wife Kimberly was involved in an accident in August while he was in Canada.

“I came back from playing a gig in Canada only to discover that my wife had been injured in a side-by-side crash,” he wrote on social media at the time. “When we landed back in the States, that was the first news I received, and then the X-ray pictures came through. The Dr. in me didn’t like the looks of the break and I figured there was going to be an ortho surgeon in my near future,” he explained.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images