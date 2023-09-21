Lil Wayne Announces New Mixtape Ahead of ‘Tha Carter VI’

All year long, Lil Wayne has been teasing his impending fourteenth studio album Tha Carter VI, his first addition to his fan-favorite Tha Carter album series since 2018. Even embarking on his nationwide Welcome to Tha Carter Tour, which took place for most of this summer, it was assumed that Wayne was going to be putting out the LP in the very near future. But now, it seems like he is going on a bit of an all-too-familiar detour.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Wednesday (September 20), the New Orleans-bred rapper took to Instagram to announce Tha Fix Before Tha VI, a presumed mixtape he will release before Tha Carter VI. Uploading the red and black cover art, Wayne did not specify when the project will arrive, but did mention on the pre-save site for the project that it is “coming soon.”

Tha Fix Before Tha VI follows a similar trend Wayne has employed all throughout his career with multiple mixtape series like Sorry 4 the Wait and Da Drought, where he routinely drops a mixtape to hold fans over just before a highly-anticipated album release.

The announcement of the impending tape comes just over a week after Wayne performed twice at the MTV Video Music Awards last Tuesday (September 12). In his first solo performance, Wayne rapped songs of his like “Uproar,” from his aforementioned 2018 album Tha Carter V, and “Kat Food,” his latest promotional single released on September 1.

Then, towards the end of the ceremony, Wayne was joined by rap icons like protégé Nicki Minaj, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, LL Cool J, and more for a special celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, as he performed his fan-favorite hit “A Milli.”

[RELATED: The 20 Best Lil Wayne Quotes]

Earlier this summer, both Wayne and Nas were inducted into Billboard‘s Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, which took place at the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players ceremony on August 8. There, Wayne gave a speech thanking his family and his supporters.

“To my fans, I think I word it the best way when I say, ‘I ain’t shit without you.’ This is for y’all. Y’all as in my fans, y’all as in the people in the crowd, my supporters, those that work with me, those that work for me, those that work around me, those that work like me,” he said. “This is for us. Just another footnote. I ain’t stopping. They told me what time to be here, I was in the studio. They told me what time I could leave, I’ll be going back to the studio. So, thank you. I love you all… And thank you to my motherfuckin’ kids, I love y’all.”

Photo: Michael Arthur