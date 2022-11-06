Watch: Eurythmics Reunite for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart returned to the stage as Eurythmics Saturday night (Nov. 5) to celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Of the nine inductees, Eurythmics were the only ones not active in some form or another.

The duo took the stage in matching all-black outfits to sing their 1985 hit, “Would I Lie to You?” Elsewhere, the crowd at the Microsoft Theater was brought to their feet with performances of “Missionary Man” and the 1983 name-making track “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

Find a clip of the performance below.

Eurythmics first garnered fame between 1980 and 1990 with “Sweet Dreams” and “There Must Be an Angel (Playing With My Heart).” After the duo called it quits in 1990, Lennox enjoyed a successful solo career while Stewart became an acclaimed producer. In 1999, the duo briefly reunited for a new album, Peace – their last released effort. Lennox and Stewart have played a handful of shows since then, including a 2019 benefit concert.

Eurythmics were first eligible for the Hall in 2007 and have been nominated three different times. Upon hearing of their nomination, Stewart said, “It’s always nice to be recognized for all the hard work and the amount of songs that we put out and recorded and the amount of places we played. You tend to sort of forget as your life goes on, but then when something like this comes up you’re like, ‘Wow, I nearly killed myself.'”

Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics perform on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Lennox added, “We were talking and we both feel like some kind of circle has been completed. It’s a strange thing. I hadn’t expected to feel that way. But things made some sense in a weird kind of way. A musician is an aspirational creature right from the start. You have the feeling you want to express something. Sometimes you’re clear about it. Sometimes you’re not. And then off you go and something maybe happens for you, or maybe it doesn’t. If it does, it’s never quite what you expect it to be. And so our journey has been really one of decades and decades. Things have happened personally, musically, and in the world throughout these decades that you could never have anticipated.”

