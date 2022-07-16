David Bowie’s Mugshot from 1976 Arrest With Iggy Pop is Going Up For Auction

David Bowie’s mugshot, which was taken after he landed a drug charge alongside Iggy Pop in 1976, is going up for auction.

The mugshot, which you can view below, is from a Rochester, New York police station where the musicians were processed and held for a few hours after the arrest. The two musicians were taken into custody following a performance in the area where “about a half pound” of marijuana was confiscated by the police.

The photo went up for auction yesterday (July 15), and according to the listing, comes from the seller’s “cousin’s husband…a gentleman called Scott” who “was the officer who fingerprinted and photographed David Bowie.”

The officer apparently gave the seller the original Kodak photo as a wedding present as he knew he was a Bowie fan. The seller has been in possession of the photo for “46 years and has safely kept it hidden away.”

The listing has the photo’s estimated worth to be around $1000 to $1500 but it’s hard to tell how high the price will be lifted after the Bowie diehards get a hold of the live bid. You can find more information on the auction, HERE.

In other Bowie news, the release date for the impending documentary Moonage Daydream was revealed earlier this week. The larger-than-life film will launch globally on September 16 and is described as a “feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey” that “explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.” Brett Morgen has taken over directing duties while the film itself has been sanctioned by the late icon’s estate.

(Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)