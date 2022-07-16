Zac Brown Shares New Track “Wild Palomino” from Forthcoming Deluxe Album ‘The Comeback (Deluxe)’

The acclaimed country group Zac Brown Band shared its latest single on Friday (July 15). The song, “Wild Palomino,” which features country star Cody Johnson, is the first single from the band’s forthcoming deluxe album, The Comeback (Deluxe), which is available for pre-order now and slated for release on September 30.

To celebrate the news, the Grammy Award-winning band played Boston’s Fenway Park on Friday night. The band will also play Citi Field in New York on August 18th.

Fans can pre-order the new deluxe album HERE. Brown originally released the initial version of The Comeback in 2021. The deluxe album will also include their recently released collaboration with country superstar Blake Shelton on the current single, “Out in The Middle,” which you can check out HERE.

Brown and his crew will continue out on tour later this year. (Full list of shows below.) Fans can purchase tickets to the summer gigs here.

Brown was also recently an American Songwriter digital cover star in June, which you can read about HERE and learn more about Brown’s early days as an up-and-coming live performer and what he thinks about his band, songwriting, touring, and more.

Check out Brown’s new single release below, as well as his upcoming swath of tour dates.

ZAC BROWN BAND 2022 INTERNATIONAL “OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR”

+Special Guest Robert Randolph Band

^ Special Guest Cody Johnson

~ Special Guest Sam Hunt

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park+^

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort+

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field+^

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion+

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Friday, September 2 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair+

Friday, September 16 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City Bike Fest

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place+

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+

Friday, November 18 – San Diego, CA – WonderFront Festival+

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field+~

ADDITIONAL 2022 PERFORMANCE DATES:

Thursday, August 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay

