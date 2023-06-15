David Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Digitally Restored Motion Picture Returns in July

Written by Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

July will mark the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s film Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture. To celebrate, the film will be re-released on July 9, which loosely aligns with the original capture date of July 3, 1973.

The film’s original capture was done by renowned filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker (Bob Dylan – Don’t Look Back), at one of Bowie’s Hammersmith Odeon concerts in London. The concert is one of Bowie’s most notable performances, as it was here where he gave his speech declaring the end of Ziggy Stardust in his “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” speech. At the time, the statement was an enormous shock to band members, fans in attendance, as well as fans and people worldwide. Hence, this concert was captured on footage and is now being re-released 50 years later.

In addition to the concert’s momentous events, another factor embedded in the reasoning for revamping the film is the fact that it hadn’t been widely viewed in more than a decade. The new edition of the motion picture will include originally cut versions of “Round and Round” and a medley of “The Jean Genie/Love Me Do” performed alongside the late Jeff Beck.

The restoration of the film’s footage and the remastered soundtrack was overseen by Pennebaker’s son, Frazer Pennebaker. In addition to Pennebaker’s presence, Tony Visconti, a long-time collaborator of Bowies, mixed all the audio for the film.

Members of The Spiders From Mars have already seen the cut of the film. “The film being shown around the world, is the closest people will come to seeing us play,” drummer Woody Woodmansey said in a release. “I’m glad that there’s a chance for them to see us after all this time.”

The film’s initial release will take place at the Hammersmith Odeon venue (now The Eventim Apollo Hammersmith) and will then be released to more than 1,500 cinemas worldwide.

More information on the film and to purchase tickets is available HERE.

(Photo credit should read NILS MEILVANG/AFP via Getty Images)