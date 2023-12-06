Tim McGraw Recalls Advice He Gave Teenage Taylor Swift Before Superstardom

In less than 20 years, Taylor Swift completely took over music. Not only does she have 12 Grammy Awards but she is the first singer to become a billionaire using music as her main source of income. But before she was the icon she is now, she was like any other singer trying to break into the business. And at one time, she found herself opening for country legend Tim McGraw. And apparently, the country singer knew from the start that she was going to be the “biggest star in the world.”

With hits like” Humble and Kind”, “It’s Your Love”, and “Just to See You Smile”, McGraw received three Grammy Awards and had 25 songs take the No. 1 spot on Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts. Needless to say, if he were to advise on how to make it into music, one should listen. And Swift did exactly that.

While discussing how he toured with his wife, Faith Hill, in the past, McGraw recalled having Swift open for him. Always willing to help out new artists looking to make a name for themselves, the singer remembered the advice he gave her while speaking with People. “We had long conversations with her in Faith’s dressing room about always being open to listening, but always know that you’re the leader, that you’re the one making decisions, that you will know what song is going to work or not and that you are the captain of your ship.”

“The Biggest Star In The World”

Having watched her perform, McGraw already knew the talent she possessed and often praised her curiosity as an artist. As for the couple, the country legend said he and Hill “absolutely fell in love with her instantly, as an artist and as a person.”

Seeing that star quality within Swift, Hill, and McGraw both agreed on what the future might look like for her. He said at the time, “She’s going to be the biggest star in the world.'” They seemed to be right as her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film is the highest-grossing concert film ever, already making over $160 million worldwide. And that doesn’t include her concerts that span over 5 continents.

