The Top 10 Tim McGraw Songs

Famed country singer Tim McGraw has been producing hit single after hit single since he first wandered into Nashville. His breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon in 1994 became the top country album of that year with songs like “Indian Outlaw.”

McGraw has released 16 studio albums thus far, 10 of which reached the number one position on the Country Albums charts. In 1996, the artist married country songstress Faith Hill, and the pair’s Soul2Soul II Tour became one of the highest-grossing tours in country music history.

As McGraw found enormous success by singing to the strumming of his six-string, and the music industry felt the impact of his career. In 2006, iconic singer/songwriter Taylor Swift launched her career with an ode to McGraw. But when you think Tim McGraw / I hope you think my favorite song, Swift sings in her song “Tim McGraw.”

In addition to country music, McGraw earned himself the epithet of Renaissance man via his ventures into acting and the nonprofit realm. McGraw landed roles in cinematic projects like The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, Tomorrowland, and Four Christmases. Regarding his charitable efforts, the artist is known for his appearances at fundraising concerts like The Brett Favre Fourward Foundation.

In our admiration of McGraw, we have pulled together 10 of our favorite songs from the Louisiana-born singer. Listen below for a snippet of McGraw’s storied career.

10. “If You’re Reading This”

9. “Something Like That”

8. “Shotgun Rider”

7. “I Like It, I Love It”

6. “Just To See You Smile”

5. “Highway Don’t Care”

4. “Don’t Take The Girl”

3. “It’s Your Love”

2. “Humble and Kind”

1. “Live Like You Were Dying”

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage