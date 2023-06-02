Death Valley Girls’ Bonnie Bloomgarden Shares Summer Tour Dates

Death Valley Girls’ Bonnie Bloomgarden (host of the Death Valley Girls podcast) shared her band’s forthcoming summer tour dates, kicking off on Friday (June 2) in McGill, Nevada.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Los Angeles-based dream-rock band, Death Valley Girls, has been enjoying a lot of good news lately, including the fact that the band’s latest album, Islands in the Sky, has been a mainstay on the NAAC (North American College & Community Radio) song charts. The LP, released by Suicide Squeeze, has stayed on the charts for weeks on end, rising and falling around the Top 10.

The band’s new hit single, “Magic Powers,” has garnered tens of thousands of streams since its release three months ago. They also released the new single, “Say It Too.” While Death Valley Girls’ tour kicks off on June 2, the trek runs through July 4—though knowing the road warrior band, there are likely more dates to come. Other stops include gigs in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Louisville, Cincinnati, and Austin, among many more. Get tickets HERE.

On tour, Death Valley Girls will be supporting other bands, too, like Blond Redhead, W.I.T.C.H., and Abraxas. Check out the full list of dates and “Magic Powers” below.

June 2 – Schellraiser – McGill, NV^

June 3 – The Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL*

June 4 – Natalie’s – Columbus, OH*

June 6 – No Fun – Troy, NY*

June 7 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT*

June 8 – The Monkey House – Winooski, VT**

June 9 – Portland House of Music – Portland, ME*

June 10 – Deep Cuts – Boston, MA**

June 11 – Ardmore Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA*

June 13 – Pour House – Charleston, SC*

June 15 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA*

June 16 – Barley’s – Knoxville, TN*

June 17 – Whirling Tiger – Louisville, KY*

June 18 – Square Cat Vinyl – Indianapolis, IN*

June 20 – Woodward Theater – Cincinnati, OH*

June 21 – Spirit – Pittsburgh, PA**

June 22 – Fuzzy Cactus – Richmond, VA**

June 23 – Black Cat – Washington, DC*

June 24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY*

June 26 – Snug Harbor – Charlotte, NC

June 27 – JJs Bohemia – Chattanooga, TN

June 28 – Upstairs at Avondale – Birmingham, AL

June 30 – Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX

July 1 – Tandem – San Antonio, TX

July 2 – Hotel Vegas (Patio) – Austin, TX

July 4 – Love Buzz – El Paso, TX

October 30 – Psyched! Fest @ Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

^ w/ Blonde Redhead & The Joy Formidable , * w/ WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc) and Abraxas, ** w/ Abraxas

Photo by Kelsey Hart / Courtesy Suicide Squeeze