New Music Tuesday! Check Out New Songs From Allen Stone, La Luz, Death Valley Girls and IDLES

On this Tuesday (September 28), we at American Songwriter want to highlight four new releases from four of our favorite songwriters: Allen Stone, La Luz, Death Valley Girls, and IDLES.

Each has a new track out today to share with listeners and we’re happy to take that opportunity to enjoy and pass on the good word. So, without further ado, here are four new songs from four top-notch acts.

Allen Stone is set to release his forthcoming acoustic LP, APART, on November 12. Here is his latest single release in anticipation of the new record, “Where You’re At.”

Los Angeles-via-Seattle band, La Luz, also has a new, self-titled record forthcoming. That LP, which is out October 22, will feature their new song, “Oh, Blue,” which La Luz also shared today. Check it out here.

There’s another L.A. band with a great new workout today: Death Valley Girls. The band released its latest single, “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing,” which we love and you can see here below.

British band, IDLES, announced their forthcoming new album, CRAWLER, out on November 12. To preview the raucous record, the band released its latest single, “The Beachland Ballroom,” which you can watch below.