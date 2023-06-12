GAYLE Plots North American Tour

With dates supporting Pink and Taylor Swift under her belt, GAYLE is embarking on her own headlining tour.

While last year saw the 19-year-old power pop prodigy cancel her North American tour before it ever kicked off, this fall is set to host the “abcdefu” singer’s month-long trek. Dubbed the Scared But Trying Tour, GAYLE will perform across the United States and Canada.

“Going on tour with taylor swift and p!nk have been some of the most exciting and terrifying moments of my life,” the young artist shared in a statement. “Before walking on stage, i would get nauseous and it would be hard for me to control my breathing, but no matter how i felt, i would try and do it anyways. the last couple of years have been a whirlwind, but i’ve continued to do things even though i was afraid.

“The thought of going on my own tour is very intimidating to me,” she admitted, “but over time, i’ve learned i can do things even though i’m afraid. with this tour, i am scared, but i’m ready to try.”

She is scheduled to travel from Florida to Ontario, supporting her two debut EPs, a study of the human experience volume one and a study of the human experience volume two along the way. Tickets go on-sale beginning Friday (June 16) at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.

Oct. 17 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

Oct. 20 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Oct. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Oct. 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Nov. 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Nov. 4 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Nov. 5 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Nov. 7 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Nov. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Nov. 10 – New York, NY @ Racket

Nov. 11 – New Britain, CT @ Project: Live 2023/Concert Ideas’ Conference

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Nov. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

