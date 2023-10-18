Lilly Hiatt Announces 2024 U.S. Headlining Tour

Lilly Hiatt is hitting the road next year for a new U.S. headlining tour. The new stretch of dates will offer fans a chance to be among the first to hear new material from the talented singer/songwriter.

The trek will begin on February 22 in Atlanta and continue to more than 20 cities nationwide. Following stops in Austin, Portland, and Minneapolis, Hiatt’s 2024 tour will wrap up on April 6 with a performance in Kansas City.

“I am so very excited to get on the road with my rock band and have a good time with y’all!” Hiatt tells American Songwriter. “Every city brings a different feel out in our set, and I just can’t wait. Such joy to rock with ya, new tunes and old ones will be happening! Hopefully some new recorded music soon, too! Mad love, LH”

Hiatt’s most recent full-length album, Lately, arrived in 2021. Over the past few months, she’s dropped a string of new singles, hinting at a larger project in the works. Her most recent single, “L8 Night People,” dropped in June.

A complete list of Hiatt’s 2024 tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all newly announced performances will go on sale this Friday, October 20, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Lilly Hiatt’s official website.

February 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

February 25 – Durham, N.C. @ Doug Fir Lounge

February 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

February 28 – Boston, MA @ TBA

February 29 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Zone One

March 1 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

March 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

March 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

March 5 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

March 6 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

March 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy

March 8 – Berwin, IL @ FitzGerald’s

March 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

March 21 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack

March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

March 23 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

March 26 – North Hollywood, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo

March 27 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

March 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 30 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

April 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 5 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

April 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

Photo by by Gregg Roth, Courtesy of the artist