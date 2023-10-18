Lilly Hiatt Announces 2024 U.S. Headlining Tour

Lilly Hiatt is hitting the road next year for a new U.S. headlining tour. The new stretch of dates will offer fans a chance to be among the first to hear new material from the talented singer/songwriter.
The trek will begin on February 22 in Atlanta and continue to more than 20 cities nationwide. Following stops in Austin, Portland, and Minneapolis, Hiatt’s 2024 tour will wrap up on April 6 with a performance in Kansas City.
“I am so very excited to get on the road with my rock band and have a good time with y’all!” Hiatt tells American Songwriter. “Every city brings a different feel out in our set, and I just can’t wait. Such joy to rock with ya, new tunes and old ones will be happening! Hopefully some new recorded music soon, too! Mad love, LH”
Hiatt’s most recent full-length album, Lately, arrived in 2021. Over the past few months, she’s dropped a string of new singles, hinting at a larger project in the works. Her most recent single, “L8 Night People,” dropped in June.
A complete list of Hiatt’s 2024 tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all newly announced performances will go on sale this Friday, October 20, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Lilly Hiatt’s official website.
Lilly Hiatt’s 2024 Tour Dates
February 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage
February 25 – Durham, N.C. @ Doug Fir Lounge
February 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
February 28 – Boston, MA @ TBA
February 29 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Zone One
March 1 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
March 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
March 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
March 5 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
March 6 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
March 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Indy
March 8 – Berwin, IL @ FitzGerald’s
March 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
March 21 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack
March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
March 23 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
March 26 – North Hollywood, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo
March 27 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall
March 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 30 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
April 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
April 5 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live
April 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
Photo by by Gregg Roth, Courtesy of the artist