Deer Tick Releases Hard-Driving Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 Hit “Dancing in the Dark” Ahead of Fall Tour

Rhode Island-based alternative rock/folk outfit Deer Tick released their latest album, Emotional Contracts, in June. It was their first new release since 2017. However, the band wasn’t finished recording new music. Today, they released their cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic “Dancing in the Dark.”

Springsteen released “Dancing in the Dark” as the lead single from his 1984 album Born in the U.S.A. The single helped to push sales of the album, making it the best-selling release of his career. At the same time, it added another title to the list of the Boss’ songs that people regularly misinterpret.

Much like “Born in the U.S.A.” isn’t the flag-waving patriotic anthem people think it is, this track isn’t as romantic as some would believe. However, Deer Tick guitarist/vocalist Ian O’Neil understands this. “For me, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ isn’t a song about romance, but instead a desperate plea to break out of some degraded, stagnant situation,” he explained in a statement. “The narrator is filled with angst, self-doubt, and the only way out is through the sheer force of unwavering willpower,” O’Neil added.

Deer Tick made this cover their own. At the same time, they were able to capture the spirit of the song They strip away the synthesizers that made the track stand out on Springsteen’s album. Instead, they relied on a hard-driving backbeat and big fuzzy electric guitar sounds. Additionally, O’Neil’s vocal delivery captures the snarling attitude that lurked, barely contained, beneath the surface of the Boss’ original recording.

Fans who want to hear this as well as much more live are in luck. Deer Tick is kicking off a massive tour tomorrow, October 12. The band will start the trek in Charleston, South Carolina. Then, they’ll bring it to a close with two nights in Providence, Rhode Island in November. Later, the band will attend The Avett Brothers at the Beach at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico in April 2024. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.

10/12 – Charleston, South Carolina @ Music Farm

10/13 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Terminal West

10/14 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Burial Beer Co

10/15 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Basement East

10/17 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Bijou Theatre

10/19 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Chickie Wah Wah

10/20 – Houston, Texas@ The Heights Theater

10/21 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

10/22 – Ft Worth, Texas @ Tulips

10/24 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Crescent Ballroom

10/26 – Solana Beach, California @ Belly Up#

10/27 – Los Angeles, California @ Teragram Ballroom

10/28 – Menlo Park, California @ The Guild Theatre

10/29 – San Francisco, California @ The Independent

10/31 – Seattle, Washington @ The Crocodile

11/01 – Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin

11/03 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Commonwealth Room

11/04 – Denver, Colorado @ the Bluebird Theater

11/05 – Denver, Colorado @ Globe Hall

11/08 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line

11/09 – Chicago, Illinois @ Thalia Hall

11/10 – Ferndale, Michigan @ The Loving Touch

11/11 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

11/12 – Homer New York @ Homer Center for the Arts

11/14 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

11/15 – Brooklyn, New York @ Warsaw

11/17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer

11/18 – Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

11/24 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Columbus Theatre

11/25 – Providence, Rhode Island @ Columbus Theatre

04/09/24 – 04/13/24 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Avett Brothers At The Beach – Hard Rock Hotel

Photo Credit CJ Harvey courtesy of Chromatic PR