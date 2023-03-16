Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Violently Assaulted Outside Florida Hotel

Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, was reportedly assaulted outside his hotel in Fort Lauderdale on Monday (March 13). Allen was in town performing the previous night at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in nearby Hollywood, Florida, as part of Def Leppard’s co-headlining tour with Mötley Crüe.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The incident reportedly took place in front of the driveway of the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, according to an early report by local Miami station 7 News. Allen, who had stepped outside to have a cigarette, was attacked by 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley from Ohio, who ran “full-speed” towards the drummer, striking him and “knocking him backwards,” according to a police report obtained by 7 News.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that Hartley was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel before the attack. As a result of Hartley’s actions, Allen, 59, fell and hit his head on the ground causing injury, according to the report.

A woman, who was also struck and knocked to the ground by Hartley, allegedly ran out of the hotel to help Allen. When the woman tried to go back into the hotel, Hartley reportedly pulled her back by her hair.

“While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her,” stated the report.” [She] attempts to escape by running into the hotel. The defendant then grabs [her] by her hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area.”

Hartley, who was arrested after being found breaking car windows at a nearby hotel, has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. Allen, who lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, has provided a sworn statement to police to further prosecute Hartley.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are set to kick off the European leg of their tour on May 22 in Sheffield, England, and wrap up on July 6 in Glasgow, Scotland.

American Songwriter has reached out to Def Leppard’s press team for a comment. This story is developing and will be updated as further information becomes available.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images