Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Reveal 2023 World Tour Dates with Alice Cooper

Several months after wrapping up a massive North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their time on the road with a string of additional concerts in the U.S. The pair’s world tour kicks off on February 10, 2023, with Alice Cooper in the supporting slot.

In 2023, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will travel to Mexico City and continue on throughout Latin America and Europe before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, in early July. The bands will return to America next August for a handful of newly announced dates.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America,” said Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott in a statement. Def Leppard were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023,” Mötley Crüe added. “Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you.”

The band’s upcoming shows will be their first without founding guitarist Mick Mars, who retired from touring with Mötley Crüe more than a month ago. The World Tour will feature their new guitarist John 5, who has been a fixture in Rob Zombie’s band since 2005.

The band announced Mars’ retirement from touring, citing his decades-long battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis that has gradually impaired his movement, on Oct. 27, along with news of his replacement, John 5.

The World Tour U.S. Dates:

8-05 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome ^

8-08 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium ^

8-11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome ^

8-13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha ^

8-16 Tulsa, OK – H.A. Chapman Stadium ^

8-18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium ^



Currently on sale 2023 dates:

2-10 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

2-11 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

2-18 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol ^

2-21 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte ^

2-25 Bogotá, Colombia – Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park ^

2-28 Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional ^

3-03 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida ^

3-07 São Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque ^

5-22 Sheffield, England – Bramall Lane ^

5-25 Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark ^

5-27 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz ^

5-29 Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome ^

5-31 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena Kraków ^

6-02 Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks

6-03 Hannover, Germany – Expo Plaza ^

6-07 Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival

6-09 Hyvinkää, Finland – RockFest

6-11 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Rocks

6-14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

6-18 Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

6-20 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI San Siro ^

6-23 Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo de Alges ^

6-24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain – Auditorio Miguel Ríos ^

6-27 Thun, Switzerland – Stockhorn Arena ^

7-01 London, England – Wembley Stadium ^

7-02 Lytham, England – Lytham Festival

7-04 Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park ^

7-06 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park ^

^ with Alice Cooper

