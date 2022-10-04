Depeche Mode Reveals New Album ‘Memento Mori,’ Announces 2023 World Tour

Depeche Mode has revealed their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, out in spring 2023, along with a 2023 world tour, their first live shows in five years, and since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 60.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said guitarist, singer, and songwriter Martin Gore of the album. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” added Gore, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

The Latin term memento mori translates into “remember that you must die,” or a reminder of one’s mortality.

In support of Memento Mori, the band will kick off an international tour on March 23, 2023, in Sacramento, California with limited North American dates crossing New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other stops before continuing on into Europe on May 16 in Amsterdam with stops in Berlin, London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona, among others.

The forthcoming tour marks Depeche Mode’s 19th, following their most recent Global Spirit Tour, which ran from 2017 through 2018 and was the band’s longest tour to date with more than 130 dates across the U.S. and Europe.

In 2020, Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Fletch would have loved this album,” said singer and songwriter Dave Gahan of Memento Mori. “We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023

March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique

June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium

July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena

Photo: Anton Corbijn / Nasty Little Man PR