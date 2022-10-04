Depeche Mode Reveals New Album ‘Memento Mori,’ Announces 2023 World Tour

Depeche Mode has revealed their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, out in spring 2023, along with a 2023 world tour, their first live shows in five years, and since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, who died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 60.
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” said guitarist, singer, and songwriter Martin Gore of the album. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted,” added Gore, “and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
The Latin term memento mori translates into “remember that you must die,” or a reminder of one’s mortality.
In support of Memento Mori, the band will kick off an international tour on March 23, 2023, in Sacramento, California with limited North American dates crossing New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and other stops before continuing on into Europe on May 16 in Amsterdam with stops in Berlin, London, Paris, Milan, and Barcelona, among others.
The forthcoming tour marks Depeche Mode’s 19th, following their most recent Global Spirit Tour, which ran from 2017 through 2018 and was the band’s longest tour to date with more than 130 dates across the U.S. and Europe.
In 2020, Depeche Mode was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Fletch would have loved this album,” said singer and songwriter Dave Gahan of Memento Mori. “We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
Depeche Mode Memento Mori World Tour 2023
March 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
April 2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
April 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
April 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
April 12 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK – Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Bordeaux, FR – Matmut Atlantique
June 2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE – Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH – Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE – Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK – Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE – Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR – Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK – Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
July 7 – Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT – Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT – San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT – Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT – Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 – Zagreb, HR – Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO – Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU – Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ – Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
August 6 – Tallinn, EE – Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI – Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
Photo: Anton Corbijn / Nasty Little Man PR