Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy Fletcher Dies at 60

Founding member and keyboardist of Depeche Mode Andy Fletcher died on May 26. He was 60. Fletcher’s death was confirmed by the band on their social media. A cause of death was not revealed at this time.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy “Fletch” Fletcher,” read a statement from the band. “Fletch had a true heart of golf and always there when you needed support, a lively conversations, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

They added, “Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.

Born Andrew John Leonard Fletcher on July 8, 1961, Fletch moved from Nottingham to Basildon, first forming the band No Romance In China in the late ’70s with former Depeche Mode band member Vince Clarke, before transitioning to Composition Of Sound along with guitarist Martin Gore. The trio then recruited singer Dave Gahan, who suggested the band to change their name to Depeche Mode.

When Clarke left the band shortly after their 1981 debut Speak & Spell to form Yazoo with Alison Moyet, and later Erasure, Depeche Mode rounded out as a foursome with Alan Wilder by 1982. Wilder left the band in 1995, and Depeche Mode remained a trio with Fletcher, Gore, and Gahan.

Fletcher recorded with Depeche Mode on all 14 of their albums, including their most recent release Spirit in 2017. In 2020, Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The band last performed live together in Berlin on July 25, 2018 on their Global Spirit Tour.

Andy Fletcher is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years Gráinne Mullan and their two children, Megan and Joe.

